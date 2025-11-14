There is a need for stronger collaboration across sectors to ensure that Filipinos living with diabetes receive comprehensive workplace support, advocates said on Wednesday.

The call was made by health and patient advocates, as well as policymakers, led by the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism Inc. (PCEDM), in line with the celebration of World Diabetes Day on Friday, Nov. 14.

PCEDM said that type 2 diabetes is the country’s fifth leading cause of mortality, affecting 8.2% of adults or around 5.5 million Filipinos, yet patients continue to face stigma and a lack of workplace support.

It also said that diabetes can affect people of all ages, from young to elderly.

“This year, as we focus on diabetes and well-being, with special attention on those in the workplace, we want to emphasize that diabetes need not be a crippling nor disabling disease,” Dr. Lora May T. Tin Hay, PCEDM president in the statement.

She added that with proper treatment, people with the disease can still live full and active lives. While managing the condition starts with personal choices, support from family, colleagues, schools, and even the local community is crucial for maintaining good blood sugar levels and preventing complications.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), various sectors can take ten key actions to better support Filipinos living with diabetes in the workplace.

These include providing safe and private spaces for diabetes management, adequate storage for medical supplies, and access to food, water, and other essentials to help employees manage their condition.

The IDF also emphasizes the importance of eliminating diabetes-related stigma, offering flexible working arrangements, fostering a more inclusive and health-conscious work environment, and among others.

Ms. Hay said that inclusive workplaces for people with diabetes not only benefit the employees but also help companies by improving performance, reducing absences, and promoting overall well-being.

“They may in turn see a more productive and efficient workforce. It becomes a win-win situation,” she said.

PCEDM also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting awareness, policies, and programs that help Filipinos better manage diabetes amid the growing burden of the disease. — Edg Adrian A. Eva