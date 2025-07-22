A CONGRESSMAN on Tuesday said the House of Representatives is prepared to file measures aimed at helping the country capitalize on the outcomes of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s trip to the US, including potential tariff reductions by Washington.

“If the President can secure even a pathway toward tariff relief or a fairer trade deal, we in Congress are ready to do our part,” Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in a statement. “We will file legislative proposals that will help our farmers, workers, and entrepreneurs so that the nation’s livelihood can rise.”

Mr. Marcos left the Philippines for an official trip to the American capital earlier this week, as he held investment talks and trade negotiations on the tariff placed by the US on the Southeast Asian nation.

“As the President builds bridges across borders, our role in Congress is to build ladders of opportunity here at home,” said Mr. Romualdez. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio