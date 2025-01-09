SIX in 10 Filipinos are in favor of the congressional probe by the House of Representatives into illegal drugs, extrajudicial killings and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), according to a November-December survey by the Social Weather Station (SWS).

The survey showed that 61% of Filipinos support the investigations being done by the House quad committee, which is examining alleged illegal activities that have since been implicated to the government of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

It added that 11% of Filipinos are against it, while 24% are lukewarm to the House probe.

“Support is strongest in the National Capital Region (NCR), where 73% of respondents favor the investigations. This is followed by Balance Luzon at 66% and the Visayas at 59%,” Stratbase Group said in a statement, which came attached with the SWS poll result.

“Support is lowest in Mindanao at 46%, a known bailiwick of the Duterte family, who had been implicated in the investigations,” it added.

The survey results also showed what Filipinos want the quad committee to achieve, with 37% expecting the probe to identify officials linked to crimes and 27% looking forward to new laws addressing identified issues.

“11% want the investigations to result in the prosecution and conviction of those involved in these criminal networks,” it added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio