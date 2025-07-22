ABOUT P360 million worth of financial aid for indigent Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (Crising), a congressman said on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. instructed the release of the calamity assistance to indigent residents of Metro Manila and surrounding regions, according to Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, who facilitated the release.

“This is just the beginning of our coordinated disaster response,” he said in a statement.

The P360-million assistance fund will be distributed evenly to 36 congressional districts, and is sourced from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) budget. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio