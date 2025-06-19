COTABATO CITY — A policeman died while six of his companions in the police service were hurt in a vehicular accident in Barangay Poblacion in Alabel, Sarangani before dawn Thursday.

Officials of the Sarangani Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 told reporters that the seven policemen were in a Toyota Innova, on their way to General Santos City from the wake.

Lt. Col. Reynaldo S. Delantein, chief of the Alabel municipal police, said the accident left Police Executive Master Sgt. Wilfredo D. Ollosa Jr. dead.

Their vehicle, driven by Executive Master Sgt. Michael F. Sutelo, reportedly veered towards the left side of the route and hit head-on a concrete highway center barrier at the CP Garcia Street in Barangay Poblacion in Alabel, causing the instant death of Mr. Ollosa, who was at the front seat.

Emergency responders immediately transported badly injured Mr. Sutelo and five other policemen, Chief Master Sgt. Ernel S. Bullag, Senior Master Sergeants Gleen P. Sealmoy, Edgardo W. Fontanilla and Jerwin U. Munar, and Corporal Rainier G. Ortiz, to a hospital.

Mr. Delantein said the accident fatality Mr. Ollosa and all of his companions belong to the Regional Headquarters Support Unit of the Police Regional Office-12 in Barangay Tambler in General Santos City. — John Felix M. Unson