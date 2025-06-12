A PHILIPPINE Senator on Thursday said that he is pushing for the creation of an executive body that would pursue living wages and further worker protection.

“This body will convene representatives from Congress, the Executive branch, Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), trade and industry, and the labor sector, including the migrant and informal sectors, to collectively pursue a sustainable solution to the living wage issue,” Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano said in a statement.

Mr. Cayetano said that an Executive-Legislative Labor Commission (LabCom) would act as the country’s main policy advisory and coordination body for labor concern.

“LabCom will provide a comprehensive look at what the real wage should be, a living wage towards the society that we aspire for, taking into account the actual expenses of a family for education, health, housing, and public utilities, including internet connection, among others,” he said.

It would focus on wage adequacy, underemployment, skills mismatch, and protection for informal workers, with the primary objective of enhancing the right to living wage of the employment sector.

He added that the commission would also draft a National Labor Roadmap that would ensure living wage and submit recommendations to the President, Congress, and the council that implements the government’s 10-year jobs plan.

“Not only will this bring us closer to realizing the just and humane society envisioned by our Constitution, it will also help end the endless stream of Filipinos who are forced to leave their homes and families for what they hope would be greener economic pastures continue,” he said.

Mr. Cayetano added that the legislative council would be similar to Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM), which brought together government and private stakeholders to draft policies to bolster the education sector.

He had previously filed Senate Bill No. 3007, the Executive-Legislative Labor Commission Act to establish the commission, this was co-authored by Senators Pia S. Cayetano and Francis G. Escudero. — Adrian H. Halili