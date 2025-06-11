BAGUIO CITY — The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) is pushing for a decisive action to enforce a ban on frozen meat products within Bangued, Abra.

An early intervention signaling his strong commitment to public health and agricultural products protection in the Cordillera, LMP National President Joseph Sto. Niño B. Bernos called on authorities to be on their toes against the illegal entry of frozen meat products that is detrimental to local production.

Abra province has maintained strict restrictions on the entry of live swine, raw meat, and all forms of frozen or processed pork since 2019.

This measure was implemented as a crucial defense against the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), a highly contagious and devastating disease for pig populations.

Despite the existing ban, incidents of frozen meat confiscation indicate ongoing challenges in its full enforcement.

Mr. Bernos emphasized that rigorous adherence to the policy is paramount to safeguard the health and well-being of residents not only in Bangued but across the entire province. — Artemio A. Dumlao