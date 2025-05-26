THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has partnered with Guess Group to curb the counterfeit market in the market, while pushing for the crackdown of infringing online posts.

In a statement on Monday, the BoC said the representatives of the Guess Group with Legal Head Kristian Nico Acosta along with the officials revisited several warehouses in Divisoria, Manila and seized 1.73 million pieces of fake items, worth P15.8 billion.

The Guess Group confirmed that a “significant portion” of the seized goods were unauthorized reproductions of their brand.

“The BoC-Intellectual Property Rights Division’s efficient, tech-driven processes and collaborative spirit with brand owners like Guess show how government and private sector can work hand-in-hand to protect consumers and promote fair competition,” Mr. Acosta said.

He also noted the E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024, which pushed for the proactive monitoring or taking down of infringing online posts as well as ensured “that those behind them are held accountable through legal action.”

“We are serious about our mission to keep counterfeit goods out of the country. This is about protecting the public, supporting legitimate businesses, and ensuring a level playing field in the market,” BoC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

He further warned the public about the health and safety risks, as well as the economic harm posed by counterfeit products.

Mr. Acosta also calls for consumers to defer from purchasing counterfeit items and noting that legitimate businesses and distort fair competition in the market. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante