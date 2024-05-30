MYLO Speech Buddy app, which is catered for children with speech delays and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), earned a spot in Echelon’s top 100 startups for this year, it said on Monday.

The app was selected to be part of Echelon’s TOP100 Growth Program for this year, which was part of the Echelon X regional tech and startup conference held by startup media platform e27 in Singapore on May 15-16, it said in a statement.

Event participants included 7,000 startups, small and medium enterprises, exhibitors, investors, corporates, government institutions, and other ecosystem stakeholders from more than 30 Asian countries, it said.

“Being part of Echelon’s TOP100 Growth Program is an ‘ausome’ opportunity for Mylo Speech Buddy and for my fellow autism parents. This opportunity provides us with unparalleled access to investors and mentors who can help us scale our impact,” said Vincent Rocha, CEO and founder of Mylo Speech Buddy.

“The mentorship and exposure we have gained through the TOP100 Growth Program have been inspiring since our launch last month. We are eager to continue our journey and collaborate with other innovative startups and industry leaders to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families,” he added.

Echelon X featured 150 speakers and 46 sessions, providing insights for startups discussing today’s dynamic landscape, with the TOP100 Program startups having access to these sessions, it said.

“This year, TOP100 Program has honed its selection process to spotlight startups poised for exponential growth. Selected startups benefit from regional exposure, funding opportunities, mentorship, and access to exclusive networking events. They will also embark in a six-month program, featuring one on one coaching and exclusive masterclasses,” Mylo Speech Buddy said.

“As the Southeast Asian startup ecosystem continues to grow, programs like TOP100 are crucial in supporting the next generation of startups to ensure startups have the resources and guidance needed to thrive,” it said.

Echelon also plans set up Echelon Philippines this September amid the country’s significant market potential and funding opportunities, it added.

Mr. Rocha said he is excited to leverage this platform to supporting children with ASD and speech delays.

Mylo Speech Buddy was officially launched on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, following the app’s release in July 2023. — A.R.A. Inosante