COTABATO CITY — Feuding politicians in two Bangsamoro provinces, locked in immense political rivalries, forged a peace deal on Tuesday, binding them to abide by the Omnibus Election Code.

Suharto T. Mangudadatu and Tucao O. Mastura, gubernatorial candidates for the newly created Maguindanao del Norte, re-electionist Maguindanao Gov. Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu and contender Datu Ali M. Midtimbang affixed their signatures to the compact after a peace dialogue at the headquarters of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The dialogue, organized by officials of 6th ID led by Major Gen. Donald M. Gumiran, was jointly presided over by George Erwin M. Garcia, chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., Brig. Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the commander of the military’s Western Mindanao Command, Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, and Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf A. Macacua.

Two aspirants for congressional representative in Maguindanao del Sur, re-electionist Mohamad P. Paglas and Esmael T. Mangudadatu, vice gubernatorial candidates in the province, Benzar A. Ampatuan and Sheik Hashim D. Nando, and two contenders for vice-governor of Maguindanao del Norte, Marshall I. Sinsuat and Ainee Limbona-Sinsuat, also signed the covenant.

The agreement enjoined all signatories to cooperate in ensuring safe, peaceful and clean elections in the adjoining Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces.

“We are peace and security deputies of the Comelec during the 2025 elections. We will, thus, exhaust all means of ensuring safe and clean elections in these two provinces,” Mr. Nafarrete said. — John Felix M. Unson