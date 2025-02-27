THE Philippines and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen security cooperation in talks during the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat in Malaysia, the Department of National Defense (DND) said on Thursday.

Defense Secretary Gilbert C. Teodoro met with his counterpart Malaysian Defense Minister Khaled Nordin on the sidelines of ADMM Retreat on Feb. 25, during which “both officials reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering defense relations, particularly in maritime security, counter-terrorism efforts, and capacity-building programs,” the Defense department said in a statement.

The two envoys also discussed cooperation in human capital development, particularly in cybersecurity, which could strengthen both countries’ efforts against “malign influence and interference.”

Mr. Teodoro said that both countries would continue to work together diplomatically and constructively despite territorial disputes, allowing them to engage in discussions on “other critical issues.”

In November last year, the Malaysian government had protested the Philippines new maritime laws, saying that it has encroached in their territory.

This came after Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed into law the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act to reinforce the Philippines’ entitlement and responsibility within its maritime zones.

The Defense chief also emphasized the importance of further strengthening ties among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Member States to ensure regional security and stability.

“Both officials agreed on the importance of ASEAN nations supporting one another and expressed their commitment to exploring more opportunities for collaboration in the future,” the defense agency added.

Additionally, Mr. Teodoro expressed gratitude to the Malaysian government for its support to the Philippines’ call for assistance last year after six consecutive tropical cyclones battered the country in a month.

The Philippine state weather bureau logged six successive typhoons approaching or traversing the eastern and northern Philippines in November 2024. This had caused heavy rainfall, flooding, and typhoon force winds to affect the country.

“Natural calamities are causing significant displacement, underscoring the urgency of continuously upgrading individual and collective humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) capabilities and capacities,” he added.

He said that regional alliances like ASEAN are important to facilitate rapid response in times of crisis. — Adrian H. Halili