THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday that public opinion firms conducting election-related surveys will be required to register in its bid to properly determine campaigners’ expenses ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

In a copy of an en banc resolution sent by Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia in a Viber chat to reporters, the Commission said only pre-registered firms will be authorized to conduct and publicly disseminate election surveys.

It noted that survey firms that have been conducting and disseminating election surveys before the en banc resolution will have 15 days from the date of effectivity, to complete their registration with the Comelec.

The Commission said survey firms may continue their operations within the grace period but warned that failure to register within the prescribed timeframe will result in suspension from conducting and publishing election surveys.

“Poll companies or any entity conducting election surveys shall submit a comprehensive report to the Commission on Elections…This report must include details on where the results were published and all other information required,” it noted in a 9-page resolution, signed on Feb. 19.

The mandatory details include the name of the person, candidate, party, or organization that commissioned or paid for the survey, survey period, methodology, respondent count, sampling areas, specific questions asked, and margin of error.

Comelec said the total amount spent by candidates on commissioned surveys must also be disclosed, if applicable. It will use this data to verify candidates’ reported expenses in the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures.

The resolution noted that poll companies must submit reports within five days of publishing their findings.

The Commission will be setting up a verification system for surveys through its Education and Information Department. It will also form a task force to develop a dedicated public advisory system that swiftly alerts voters about potential fake surveys.

Moreover, the resolution mandated that broadcast media providers publish election surveys only if they disclose the name of the entity that conducted the survey, along with the individuals, candidates, parties, or organizations that commissioned or funded it.

This requirement also extends to survey firms sharing their materials online or on social media platforms.

Survey firms and media organizations will face “strict penalties” for non-compliance, which may include fines, suspension of accreditation, or legal action for deliberate misrepresentation of survey data.

The resolution explicitly said that publishing pre-election surveys without the required disclosures constitutes an election offense under Republic Act 9006, the Fair Elections Act. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana