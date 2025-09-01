PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has accepted the resignation of Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan as the agency comes under investigation over alleged irregularities in multibillion-peso flood control projects.

Malacañang on Sunday confirmed that Mr. Bonoan tendered his resignation, which the President accepted effective immediately.

The President appointed Transportation Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon as his replacement, tasking him to lead a sweeping anti-corruption campaign within the agency.

“Secretary Dizon has been tasked to conduct a full organizational sweep of the department and ensure that public funds are used solely for infrastructure that truly protects and benefits the Filipino people,” the Palace said in a statement.

In his resignation letter, the outgoing secretary expressed support for the President’s call for accountability, transparency and reform within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), it added.

Mr. Bonoan, who was appointed in June 2022, leaves less than halfway through the administration’s term. His exit comes as government auditors and anti-graft agencies examine reports of anomalies in the planning and implementation of flood control projects in several regions, including Metro Manila and Central Luzon.

The probes are looking into alleged overpricing, substandard construction and possible collusion between contractors and government officials in awarding contracts. Billions of pesos have been allocated annually to flood mitigation programs, considered a top priority under the Marcos administration in light of worsening typhoons and climate change.

In recent weeks, lawmakers and watchdogs raised questions about the ballooning cost of certain projects and the pattern of contract awards. Some reports also flagged unfinished or nonfunctional facilities despite the full release of funds.

The presidential palace did not disclose whether Mr. Bonoan was asked to step down, but his resignation is widely seen as part of accountability measures as the administration faces pressure to demonstrate transparency in infrastructure spending.

During his tenure, Mr. Bonoan oversaw the continuation of flagship road, bridge and flood control projects inherited from the previous administration, while also expanding the “Build Better More” infrastructure program. His departure, however, is expected to cast uncertainty on timelines for several major initiatives, particularly those linked to flood management.

To guarantee uninterrupted service delivery at the Department of Transportation (DoTr), the President appointed Giovanni Z. Lopez as acting secretary. He was sworn in as DoTr undersecretary for administration, finance and procurement in February.

He served as chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary from 2020 to 2022 and held senior positions overseeing critical railway, aviation and maritime infrastructure projects, the palace said.

As Acting Secretary, Mr. Lopez will ensure continuity and build upon the gains initiated under Mr. Dizon’s leadership, particularly in advancing transport modernization and supporting initiatives that prioritize commuter safety, efficiency and seamless project delivery.

INDEPENDENT COMMISSION

Mr. Marcos also set up an independent commission to investigate flood control anomalies to further reinforce accountability, Malacañang said. “This body will conduct a comprehensive review of projects, identify irregularities and recommend accountability measures to ensure public trust in infrastructure spending.”

“These decisions reflect the administration’s firm resolve to clean up corruption, strengthen institutions, and deliver honest and effective public service under Bagong Pilipinas,” it added.

Hansley A. Juliano, who teaches political science at the Ateneo de Manila University, questioned why Mr. Dizon was transferred to the DPWH instead of naming an interim secretary from within. He said the decision might signal distrust in the agency’s leadership amid corruption concerns.

He said the move could be “more about optics and narrative — building on [Mr. Dizon’s] positive press — rather than genuine systemic reform, which one official alone cannot achieve.”

He also cited the abrupt turnaround of Mr. Bonoan, who had signaled on Saturday that he intended to stay but stepped down the following day, possibly under pressure after the flooding chaos that hit parts of the country.

The DPWH is one of the biggest recipients of the national budget, with an allocation of more than P900 billion this year. Much of the allocation is earmarked for flood control projects across the country.

The Commission on Audit earlier issued notices questioning cost discrepancies and project delays, while citizens’ groups have called for an independent probe into what they describe as “systemic issues” in flood control spending. The Office of the Ombudsman has also been asked to look into possible violations of procurement laws.

Mr. Bonoan’s resignation marks the first Cabinet-level exit linked to corruption allegations under the Marcos administration. Observers say the appointment of a new secretary will be critical not only for the credibility of the DPWH but also for the overall delivery of infrastructure programs central to the government’s economic agenda.

In recent weeks, Mr. Marcos has been inspecting areas including a “ghost” project worth P55 million in Baliwag, Bulacan, where it was marked completed but not even a wall was erected on site.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, Mr. Marcos ordered a wide-ranging probe into questionable flood control projects amid heavy rains and widespread flooding. He ordered the DPWH to submit a full list of projects from the past three years, warning that those tainted with irregularities must undergo a thorough investigation. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Norman P. Aquino