PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., proposed an 18-month accelerated timeline for completing the new passenger terminal at Caticlan airport in Aklan province, instead of the contracted 24 months.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal at Caticlan Airport, the gateway for most visitors to the resort island of Boracay, Mr. Marcos described the new terminal as part of a plan to put the Philippines on the world tourism map.

“Tourism right now contributes close to 8% to our gross domestic product (GDP), and that is something we want to increase,” he was quoted as saying in a transcript of his speech provided by his staff.

The new terminal, valued at P2.5 billion, is a partnership between San Miguel Corp. and Megawide Construction Corp.

“It is already in my schedule — (in) 24 months, I am coming to cut the ribbon,” he said. “Kung puwede mong gawing 18 (If you can make it 18), I won’t complain.”

He added: “Masarap kausap ’tong Megawide… hindi sila umaatras sa challenge (It’s good to be dealing with Megawide; it doesn’t back down from a challenge).

Mr. Marcos said improvements are planned for airports like Iloilo, Bohol and Siargao, giving them the capacity to receive direct international flights, which he said will do away with the need for visitors to stop at Metro Manila’s crowded gateway.

“The idea is to open up the Philippines, not necessarily only through Manila, but on international flights coming from Europe and Southeast Asia, (going) directly to the tourist destinations,” he added.

The local government tourism office estimated the number of visitors to Boracay at nearly 2.1 million tourists in 2024.

Designed to accommodate up to seven million passengers annually, the new terminal will replace the current facility and enhance the travel experience for visitors to Boracay and the rest of the Western Visayas.

The contractors propose to build a main terminal and support buildings measuring 36,470 square-meters, state-of-the-art check-in counters, upgraded baggage systems, streamlined security screening areas, and eight passenger boarding gates.

“We are slowly putting together the building blocks of our policy of opening up our tourist areas… to international travelers without having to go through the Manila Airport,” Mr. Marcos said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana