THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has received about 4,000 electronic commerce (e-commerce) trustmark registrations as of March 25.

“Around 4,000 [have registered] as of yesterday,” DTI E-Commerce Bureau Director Eryl Royce R. Nagtalon told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

E-commerce trustmark registrations remain voluntary until the end of the year to give online merchants flexibility to join the program.

Trustmarks, or digital badges, are issued to online sellers that show good e-commerce practices and comply with the law.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque last year said it will review whether the e-commerce trustmark should remain voluntary.

Meanwhile, the DTI on Thursday launched its One DTI Portal, streamlining e-services for business owners.

Previously, the DTI’s services were spread across websites, requiring users to create multiple accounts.

Having a single portal for DTI’s e-services also seeks to address ease of doing business while ensuring consumer protection.

The portal covers services, such as the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark; Online Dispute Resolution System; Online Business Database; Office for Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Application System; Business Name Registration System; and the Barangay Micro Business Enterprise.

It also covers DTI’s Integrated Registration and Information System; Philippine National Trade Repository; Consumer Complaints Assistance and Resolution System; E-Licensing System; Search for Conformity Assessment Bodies; and the Product Certification Information Management System. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz