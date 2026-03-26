THE Social Security System (SSS) said its members in the Middle East will still be able to access their benefits and services via digital platforms despite the escalating conflict.

“Even in these challenging times, our digital infrastructure ensures seamless service delivery,” SSS President Robert Joseph M. de Claro said in a statement on Thursday. “Members in the Middle East need not worry; they can manage their accounts safely from anywhere with internet access.”

As of end-2025, the state pension fund covers 1.48 million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), with 540,018 as active paying members.

Mr. de Claro said the SSS’ services such as the availment of unemployment benefit and the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) liveness check can be used abroad.

“A standout innovation is the ACOP Facial Authentication with Liveness Check, enabling secure identity verification from smartphones anywhere,” Mr. de Claro explained. “It reduces fraud risks and eliminates the need for travel amid the current security situation in the Middle East. These tools were purpose-built to empower OFWs, allowing transactions ‘whenever, wherever’ even in crisis zones.” — Aaron Michael C. Sy