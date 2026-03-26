MALACAÑANG declared four special non-working days in select localities to mark their founding and charter anniversaries.

According to the Office of the Executive Secretary, the Palace declared March 27, 2026, a special non-working day in the Municipality of Balangiga in Eastern Samar under Proclamation No. 1196, in celebration of its founding anniversary.

April 1, 2026, is a special non-working day in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, under Proclamation No. 1199, marking its charter anniversary.

Meanwhile, April 6, 2026, has been declared a special non-working day in the Municipality of Magsaysay in Occidental Mindoro through Proclamation No. 1197, also for its founding anniversary.

Another special non-working day falls on April 24, 2026, in the Municipality of Sulop, Davao del Sur, under Proclamation No. 1198, likewise commemorating its founding anniversary. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana