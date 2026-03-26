SENATORS on Thursday suggested the use of fleet cards to improve the distribution of fuel subsidy following criticism over the slow rollout of the cash relief for drivers.

During the Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy committee hearing, Senators Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV and Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who chairs the ad hoc panel, called on the distributing agencies to consider fleet cards to ensure fast dispersal of fuel subsidies.

According to Mr. Gatchalian, a fleet card would be the most effective method of distribution to ensure the subsidy is truly used for loading fuel, not for other expenses.

Mr. Aquino said the agencies, such as the Department of Transportation and Department of Social Welfare and Development, must have a consolidated approach that would ease the claiming process of the subsidies.

In the same hearing, Manibela President Mario S. Valbuena, Jr. slammed the fuel subsidy distribution system due to bureaucracies and lack of facilities, noting that a fleet card would be more convenient.

Mr. Valbuena shared that his group fell in line for the fuel subsidies on Wednesday but went home empty-handed after hours of enduring the heat without seats and water. He added that the process also disrupted their operations.

“They doubled our struggles,” he said in Filipino, noting they were required to submit their official receipt and certificate of registration.

“We had to take photos with our jeepney holding our driver’s license, with our franchise, and including our voting precinct.”

Transport groups on Thursday, including the No To Oil Price Hike Coalition, have started their two-day protest to push back against oil price hikes, calling for the removal of excise tax on fuel, and roll back the cost of crude to P55.

Meanwhile, Malacañang on Thursday said the government will set a special payout schedule for drivers who failed to receive their subsidies.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said Social Welfare Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian and Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez have agreed to set a special payout for beneficiaries not included in the initial master lists.

They have not provided specific dates when this will happen.

“There may have been double entries, incomplete details in their names, or they may not have been registered with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, but under the President’s directive, no one will be left behind,” Ms. Castro said, quoting Mr. Lopez in Filipino.

As a net oil importer, the Philippines is highly exposed to global supply disruptions and price volatility, sourcing nearly all of its crude from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia as its largest supplier.

The government will also study possibly extending cash subsidies to minimum wage earners.

Ms. Castro said the government already rolled out 50% discounts on public trains and free rides to cushion the working class from rising oil prices.

The transport sector was prioritized as it is the hardest-hit sector, said Ms. Castro, but noted President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. wants support balanced.

Targeted subsidies are ongoing in the capital region with provincial rollout set for April. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel and Chloe Mari A. Hufana