A RELIEVED government official is facing a slander complaint from his alleged victim, whom the official slapped three times in a raid in Bataan last month.

In an 8-page complaint filed before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Bataan, the business process outsourcing worker said he suffered depression, trauma and lack of sleep after relieved Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesman (Spox) Winston John R. Casio slapped him thrice.

The complainant said hundreds of people and members of the media witnessed the incident in which Mr. Casio ordered his staff to “drag” him, leading to Mr. Casio’s suspension from his post.

In his complaint written in Filipino, he said he was deeply humiliated, and his dignity and self-worth were trampled upon. He said he also feared for his and his family’s safety.

The spokesman had issued an apology after he earlier claimed the worker disrespected PAOCC during the raid of an illegal Internet Gaming Licensee hub in Bagac, Bataan, admitting he had slapped the worker. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana