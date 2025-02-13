PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS Office (PCO) Senior Undersecretary Emerald Anne R. Ridao has been appointed officer-in-charge (OIC) of the agency while acting Secretary Cesar B. Chavez is on leave, according to the agency.

In a special order dated Feb. 12, Mr. Chavez said the undersecretary will take care of the “day-to-day operations” of the agency from Feb. 17 to 21.

He said in a separate Viber message to reporters that he will try to work at “full capacity” while on leave. The acting PCO chief did not give a reason why he was going on leave.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed Mr. Chavez, who was also a senior undersecretary at the time, as acting PCO chief in September. — John Victor D. Ordoñez