THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday warned those who threaten judges on social media, saying they may face contempt charges.

“The court sternly warns those who continue to incite violence through social media and other means which endanger the lives of judges and their families, and that this shall likewise be considered a contempt of this court and will be dealt with accordingly,” it said in a statement.

The warning came after Manila Court Judge Marlo A. Madoza-Malagar was supposedly tagged as a communist supporter and was threatened of bodily harm by a former government task force official.

The tribunal noted that it is mulling possible actions against the ex-government official.

Last week, Ms. Malagar ruled that the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, were not formed to engage in terrorist acts based on their platform.

Nueva Vizcaya Rep. Luisa L. Cuaresma said at the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s plenary budget hearing on Tuesday that the police will probe the incident.

Ms. Cuaresma is the sponsor of the 2023 proposed budget for the department, which has supervisory power over the police force.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said on Tuesday the administration respects the judiciary branch and the court’s ruling on the case filed by the government against the communist organizations.

“As you know this administration will adhere closely to the rule of law and only to the rule of law,” she told a televised news briefing.

“We do not endorse any illegal activities and we have relied on the statement of the Secretary of Justice saying that this particular case can be refiled or is to be refiled under the Anti-Terrorism Act.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla told CNN Philippines last week that his department will take the case against the communist organizations before the Court of Appeals. — John Victor D. Ordoñez