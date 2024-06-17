THE PHILIPPINES’ Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) on Monday said it was conducting an investigation after four of its web-based systems were hacked on Sunday.

“Concerned Marina officials and employees were immediately deployed at its central office to implement expeditious measures to ensure the protection of the integrity of the systems,” the agency said in a statement.

MARINA said it had sought the help of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to go to the bottom of the breach.

“The DICT-Technology Cybercrime and Investigation and Coordinating Center is currently conducting an investigation as well as accelerating its efforts to mitigate the data breach and have systems operational,” Marina said.

The DICT said it had not identified the cyber-attackers and was still assessing the scope of the attack.

“No comments yet and no advice yet from the DICT,” an agency representative said in a Viber message.

Marina said it would continue to strengthen its cybersecurity protocols to prevent future attacks.

On Sunday, Marina said it was set to automate its system for maritime clients and Filipino seamen.

It said it would roll out a new online system to improve its services by installing blockchain-enabled systems, letting it process and update transactions and applications online.

The hacker ph1ns claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on an online forum on Sunday. Breached data included personal information of ship owners and Filipino seafarers, according to the Manila Bulletin.

The hacker claimed personal information including names, addresses, contact details and financial records had been taken.

Marina was created in 1974 as an attached agency of the Office of the President and was tasked to integrate the development, promotion and regulation of the Philippine maritime industry.

In 1979, it became under the Transportation and Communications ministry through an executive order.

Marina issues permits to vessels in domestic shipping and prescribes routes and zones for ship operators. The agency also sets safety standards.

Marina also enforces the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for seamen. — Ashley Erika O. Jose