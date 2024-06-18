MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. on Monday said it is working with MPower, the local retail supply arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), to increase the use of renewable energy (RE) in its operations by 15%.

“At Maynilad, we are committed to sustainable practices and reducing our carbon footprint. Increasing our use of renewable energy by 15% is a significant step towards our goal of carbon neutrality by 2037,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said in a statement.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our responsibility to future generations,” he added.

Under the deal, MPower will supply renewable energy from solar and biomass sources to run nine Maynilad facilities, particularly the water treatments plants at La Mesa Compound in Quezon City and at Brgy. Putatan in Muntinlupa, and the pumping stations in Pasay, Las Piñas, Quezon City, and Parañaque.

Maynilad said it aims to further increase its use of renewable energy by 30% next year and 40% by 2027.

As it expands renewable energy use to more of its facilities, Maynilad hopes to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions in the next five years.

Maynilad serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Meanwhile, Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera