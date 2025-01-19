COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P3.4 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from two peddlers entrapped in Barangay Matampay in Marawi City on Saturday.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, regional director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), told reporters on Sunday that the two male suspects fell in a sting laid with the help of Marawi City officials and Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal A. Adiong, Jr.

The duo was immediately detained after selling half a kilo of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a tradeoff.

Mr. Castro said the two shabu traffickers, now locked in a detention facility, will be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. — John Felix M. Unson