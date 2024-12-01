THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested five South Korean nationals in Muntinlupa City wanted for a cryptocurrency investment scam.

Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said these men were arrested on Nov. 16 during a raid, adding he issued the order for their arrest at the request of the South Korean government.

The BI said the fugitives are subjects of red notices from the International Police (Interpol) after they were criminally charged with fraud before the Seoul district court.

Its Interpol unit said an arrest warrant was issued by the court last Sept. 14.

“Authorities alleged that the Koreans have been running a large-scale fraud syndicate that operates a bogus cryptocurrency website that has lured hundreds of victims to invest over four billion won, or about US$2.9 million, in purported investment projects since 2023,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another Korean was arrested last Nov. 15 in Pasay City for stealing.

He was already ordered deported in February 2015 for being an undesirable alien.

The BI Interpol unit said the man is wanted for stealing construction materials worth about US$1,576.

All six fugitives are currently detained at BI’s facility in Taguig City while awaiting their deportation. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana