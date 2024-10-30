EIGHT in 10 Filipino millennials, or people aged 28-43, Gen Z, or people aged 27 and younger, are heavily concerned over the changing climate, according to a recent WR Numero poll.

In a March 2024 survey, WR Numero found that 79% of millennials and 78% of Gen Zs said they were concerned over the effects of climate change, compared to 69% of Gen X and 64% of the Baby Boomers and Silent Generation.

“These figures exceed the national average, with 74% of all Filipinos expressing anxiety about climate change and its effects on their lives,” the polling firm said in a press release.

Gen X are individuals born from 1965 to 1980, while baby boomers are those born from 1946 to 1964. The silent generation are those born from 1928 to 1945.

WR Numero said 22% of baby boomers and the silent generation, and 18% of Gen X, were unsure about the negative impacts of climate change.

The findings form part of WR Numero’s Philippine Public Opinion Monitor which conducted a nationwide face-to-face survey among 1,765 Filipino adults between March 12 and 24. The firm noted no individual or entity, partisan or nonpartisan, singularly commissioned the independent survey.

Moreover, the report found that among regions, Metro Manila posted the highest level of climate anxiety, “with more than 80% expressing concern about climate change,” it said.

It was closely followed by the northern and central parts of Luzon, and the Visayas, with 74% of Filipinos in each region stating they are worried about the effects of climate change.

“South Luzon and Mindanao also show significant concern, with 72% in each region expressing anxiety about climate change,” it added.

The report noted 15% of Filipinos in South Luzon were not concerned about the effects of climate change, followed by Visayas and Mindanao at 13% and 12%, respectively.

The Philippines is still reeling from the impacts of Severe Tropical Storm Trami, locally known as Kristine, which submerged parts of Bicol region in floodwaters. Greenpeace Philippines described Trami as the third “highly devastating” weather event to hit the country this year.

Trami placed at least 206 cities and municipalities in the country under a state of calamity, according to an 8 a.m. report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday.

There were 145 reported deaths, 14 of which were already validated, it said. Thirty-seven people were reportedly missing, it added. It said 115 reported injuries, 10 of which were confirmed.

Damaged houses hit 111,117, over 6,000 of which were totally destroyed, NDRRMC said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza