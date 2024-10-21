ABOUT 400 Moro rebels in the southern province of Basilan underwent security paper validation that would qualify them for several government services, the Marcos government said.

The services for former members of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) include a cash-for-work program, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) membership and study grants for their children, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) said, citing the progress of its MNLF Transformation Program.

OPAPRU said it had verified, validated and profiled 1,963 MNLF members since September 2022.

After profiling and assessment, each combatant will receive cash assistance worth P45,000 and a food package from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza