PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday said some Immigration staff had aided the escape of a former mayor accused of coddling illegal offshore gambling operations in the country.

He said he had been told by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla earlier in the day that their investigation into ex-Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo’s escape was almost complete.

“He’s almost finished with a very thorough investigation, and we will identify all those who are involved and we will act very quickly,” he told reporters at the presidential palace.

Mr. Marcos said he has a “very good idea” of whose heads would roll over Ms. Guo’s escape.

Meanwhile, Sheila Guo, the former mayor’s sister, told a Senate investigation she and her siblings — Alice and Wesley — had hopped on three different boats to flee the country last month.

She said she and her siblings left Manila via a five-hour van ride before boarding a small white boat. They then transferred to a bigger fishing boat and moved to another small boat to reach Malaysia.

Sheila told senators she separated from her siblings on July 19 after reaching Indonesia. She and another companion were sent back to the Philippines by Indonesian authorities after they were arrested in Jakarta last week. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza and John Victor D. Ordoñez