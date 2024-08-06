MEMBERS of the United States Coast Guard and a Washington-based oceanic team arrived in Bataan province in northern Philippines on Tuesday to help the Philippines contain an oil spill from a sunken vessel.

The eight-man US team would give technical assistance to a local team deployed to recover three vessels that sank off the coast of Bataan last month, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in a statement.

MT Terranova was carrying 1.4 million liters of fuel when it capsized and sank about seven kilometers east of Lamao Point in Limay municipality, Bataan shortly after midnight on July 25, while Super Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) battered Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Citing an aerial survey, the PCG said on July 30 it had seen “very minimal and unnoticeable oil sheens” along the shorelines of Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan and Cavite after the spill.

A fishing ban has been imposed on Limay town, while eight areas in Cavite province have declared a state of calamity.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin D. Abalos, Jr. earlier this week said an inter-agency task force formed to address the oil spill would conduct weekly inspections.

Meanwhile, about 31,000 Cavite-based fishermen affected by the spill will get at least P350 daily.

The amount is equivalent to their average daily earnings, Justice spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV told reporters.

The International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC) used the sinking of the MV Princess Empress last year as a “template” for their action in rolling aid this time, he added.

“[For the sinking of MT Terranova], the IOPC reacted quickly to give the payout,” he said. “The last time, it took six months. We expect it to be quick this time,” he added in mixed English and Filipino.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) in a separate statement said it is committed to go after the owners and crew of MT Terranova, as well as agencies that issued permits.

“Our goal is to find out if there were any mistakes or conspiracies in the issuance of licenses because this has affected many of our fellow citizens,” Mr. Clavano said in the statement.

Aside from the filing of cases, the DoJ will also provide aid to affected communities.

The oil spill from Bataan affected eight coastal municipalities in Cavite that were placed under a state of calamity last week.

Cavite Governor Juanito Victor “Jonvic” C. Remulla, Jr. has banned fishing and the sale of all marine products for safety.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) last week said the oil from the tanker had reached Manila Bay.

The Department of Interior and Local Government on Saturday said it was investigating the incident as well as the sinking of the MT Jason Bradley on July 29.

About 352,000 people were affected by the spill across Southern Luzon, according to the Office of Civil Defense. Income loss from the spill was estimated at P18 million daily. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza and Chloe Mari A. Hufana