THE SOUTH Korean government on Monday has reiterated its commitment to support the Philippines’ energy sector, including a plan to revive the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, according to the presidential palace.

South Korean Ambassador-designate Lee Sang-Hwa made the assurance as he presented his credentials to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in Malacañang on Monday.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office said Mr. Lee “reiterated South Korea’s commitment to the Philippines on energy cooperation, noting his country is keenly interested in the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant energy generation.”

“We presented and submitted our proposal for a joint feasibility study,” Mr. Lee told Mr. Marcos Jr., referring to the plan of state-owned Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to update its 2017 pre-feasibility study on the rehabilitation of the mothballed plant.

Mr. Lee also said South Korea looks forward to “elevating our relationship formally to strategic partnership at an appropriate time including many, many areas in security and defense cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza