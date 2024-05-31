Becoming a world-class real estate developer requires a portfolio of master-planned, multi-use developments built not only with concrete, metal, and cables but also on the values of trust, reliability, and integrity.

Since the completion of their first project, the Soler Tower in Binondo in 1972, Federal Land, Inc., a subsidiary of GT Capital Holdings together with Metropolitan Bank and Trust (Metrobank), Toyota Motor Philippines, and PSBank, has been at the forefront of real estate development in the Philippines, evolving from single-tower buildings to a collection of renowned residential condominiums, office buildings, retail and commercial centers, five-star hotels, and mixed-use townships all over the country.

For over 52 years, Federal Land has consistently elevated the Filipino lifestyle and developed notable projects, including Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, the Met Park development in Pasay City, and Marco Polo Residences and Marco Polo Plaza Cebu at the Queen City of the South. With an even more promising future ahead, Federal Land stands poised to meet the changing needs of the market as it expands its footprint further across the country. Most of these bold new strides will be alongside another world-class developer whom they have recently formed a strong new collaboration with, to transform these ambitious visions into reality.

Federal Land’s Developments Meeting Rising Demand

As the Philippine economy continues to improve, more and more Filipinos are realizing the value of real estate investments. Results from Colliers Philippines Research’s Property Market Updates 2024 indicate that demand for residential properties is on the rise, with significant growth observed in both the vertical and horizontal housing segments.

The growing demand by Filipinos for condominiums and lots is further highlighted by the growth of their respective markets, where price appreciation of pre-selling condominiums grew to 12.4% and 11.0% for lot-only units, whether inside or outside Metro Manila, reflecting the increasing desire for urban and provincial living and the amenities it affords.

Additionally, 30% in lot-only properties, and 26% in condominiums, reflecting a diverse range of preferences varied by individual lifestyle choices, investment goals, and market dynamics.

Federal Land recognizes such evolving demands, and its latest projects are set to meet the preferences of modern homeowners and investors alike.

One of the highly acclaimed vertical developments is The Seasons Residences in BGC. Recently, Federal Land started unit handovers at the newly completed Haru Tower, while construction remains on schedule for the rest of the four towers. The Seasons Residences’ first tower features Japanese innovations that elevate the standards of comfort, convenience, and functionality for urban living.

Situated prominently at the northern gateway of BGC, The Seasons Residences is the country’s first residential project with a distinct Japanese concept. Elevating the Japanese living experience in the business district is MITSUKOSHI BGC which offers Japanese retail brands within a well-thought-out commercial development.

These projects are built under the partnership between Federal Land and two Japanese giants, Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd., the renowned real estate arm of the Nomura Group of Companies, and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, Ltd., one of the largest department store groups in Japan.

Meanwhile, The Grand Midori in Ortigas also meets the needs of the modern Filipino lifestyle while being conveniently located at the very center of one of Metro Manila’s prime locations. With the company’s launch of the development’s second tower last year, residents and city dwellers now have the rare opportunity to own either a studio (35.5 to 38 sq.m.), one-bedroom (48 to 64 sq.m.), or two-bedroom (69 to 107 sq.m.) unit with a distinct zen-inspired design from renowned architectural firm Tange Associates. This prime development is also replete with captivating amenities conducive to realizing tranquility in the dynamic core of the Ortigas business district.

For home buyers looking for resort-style condominiums, Federal Land’s Six Senses Residences offers a wide and well-appointed array of amenities, such as a swimming pool with pool bar, dance studio, function room, karaoke room, and more, while being situated strategically within Met Park, Federal Land’s 36-hectare (ha) master-planned community unveiled under its Federal Land Communities township product line.

Touted as a modern cultural district, this cosmopolitan art district further elevates the multisensory living experience of Six Senses Residences while at the same time being conveniently located near the broader and emerging Manila Bay Area’s major redevelopments.

Similarly, the developer’s newest vertical residence within the Met Park township, Mi Casa, is set to become another icon of the Bay Area ideal for homeowners striving for an active life with its various designer amenities and access to bustling retail and the outdoors. The development is an upmarket Hawaiian-inspired residence that offers spacious studio, one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse unit variations and a complete community living experience through its highly integrated and highly networked location.

The resort-styled Six Senses Residence, the upscale leisure-themed Mi Casa, and the tropical-inspired Palm Beach West developments are still offering ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units which will enable prospective homeowners to immediately benefit from the many perks that come with investing in a fully built signature Federal Land community.

Similarly located in Met Park in the Bay Area is Palm Beach West, a flagship development by Horizon Land, Federal Land’s smart value brand. It promises a beach-inspired condo experience “where every day is crafted for relaxation and adventure under the sun in a master-planned community.” This low-density four-tower development features an expansive amenity podium and offers no more than 16 units per floor — allowing investors to buy as much as they need, with sizes ranging from 26 sq.m. for studio units to 94 sq.m. for three-bedroom units.

Horizon Land also offers pocket-friendly properties around the Pasay City area through Quantum Residences. The three-tower, high-rise residential condominium is conveniently located near the intersection of Taft Ave. and Gil Puyat Ave., making it a practical and safe address for young professionals, students, and start-up families due to its proximity to shopping malls, universities, transport terminals, and hospitals. While in Marikina, Horizon Land’s Siena Towers offers a convenient central address near the city’s emerging IT-BPM sector.

All these RFOs offer homebuyers a unique blend of convenience, security, and immediate earnings, making them the ideal investment for those seeking stability and swift entry into the real estate market. With Federal Land’s strategic locations and high-quality developments, their properties promise long-term value appreciation, further enhancing their appeal to savvy investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Filipinos are looking to invest in horizontal developments as well. According to Colliers’ Q1 Metro Manila Residential Report 2024, there has been a steady demand for house-and-lot and lot-only projects outside of Metro Manila including developing provinces such as Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas.

This demand for properties in emerging areas is driven by several factors, such as improved infrastructure, competitive pricing compared to Metro Manila, and the appeal of a suburban lifestyle that offers the tranquility of provincial lifestyle and accessibility due to its proximity to the capital.

One of the company’s projects set to meet such demand is Hartwood Village, Federal Land’s latest horizontal development nestled within Federal Land Communities’ Meadowcrest in Biñan, Laguna. Meadowcrest embodies the 15-minute community concept that ensures access to essential services and recreational facilities within a short distance for its residents.

Situated near the newly completed Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) segment, the horizontal development will be a 48-ha carefully planned, human-scaled neighborhood township strategically positioned near key centers, major thoroughfares, and well-regarded establishments, such as De La Salle University Laguna, NUVALI, and Laguna Technopark. The pioneer upscale residential address in Meadowcrest is Hartwood Village.

The horizontal development features sustainable amenities like pedestrian pathways, bike lanes, and facilities that promote community engagement and environmental stewardship. The Hartwood Village possesses a wide range of lot classifications from standard village lots to park premier lots with lot sizes ranging from 300-542 sq.m.

Federal Land Nomura Real Estate Global: A Powerhouse Collaboration Transforming Philippine Real Estate Landscape

In 2022, Federal Land Inc. formed a ground-breaking joint venture with one of Japan’s leaders in residential developments, under the banner Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG), with a vision to redefine local real estate as its investment into the future and usher in next-generation developments.

This partnership branches out of the Ty group of companies’ enviable ventures with leading Japanese companies that have strengthened economic relations between the two countries and is expected to set the standard in real estate excellence, drive innovative urban development, and significantly boost bilateral investments, further cementing the Philippines’ position as a prime destination for global investors.

Fusing Japanese innovation with Filipino sensibility, this joint venture is redefining Metro Manila’s skyline with projects that aim to further address the demand for condominium investments, as well as provide additional options for prospective homeowners.

Among these projects is The Observatory in Mandaluyong City, a 4.5-ha mixed-use community that is strategically located in close proximity to major central business districts. It features a neighborhood of residential towers, sprawling retail facilities, and an office building, all seamlessly connected through walkable and open spaces.

The Observatory Sora Tower, the first residential tower to rise in the development, will feature a total of 650 units that will cover the aforementioned types. The development in Mandaluyong features a range of unit sizes, from compact studios measuring 28-33.5 sq.m. to spacious penthouses ranging from 155-205 sq.m.

In addition to vertical developments like condominiums, FNG is well-prepared to meet the market’s growing demand for horizontal developments, particularly beyond the Metro. Data from the Colliers’ Q1 Metro Manila Residential Report suggests an increase in the annual average take-up for horizontal projects in these areas from the 28,700 average units sold from 2020 to 2021 to more than 29,000 units in 2022 to 2023.

This rise in demand for residential properties presents an opportunity for FNG to further broaden its portfolio and expand its presence in emerging provincial markets, reaching a wider segment and providing more product options bearing the Federal Land mark.

Establishing a significant presence in General Trias, Cavite, FNG is expanding its horizons within the 600-ha Riverpark, a large-scale, multi-use township also spearheaded by the Federal Land Communities brand. Envisioned as the “Next Gen City of the South,” Riverpark aims to provide smart living and lifestyle-enhancing developments with river and park-side experiences.

Among these developments, Yume at Riverpark shines with its fusion of Japanese culture and design, tailored to meet the practical needs of family-oriented Filipinos, making it an ideal choice for young families seeking a tranquil retreat away from Manila’s busy streets. Presenting a range of residential options with lot sizes spanning from 300 to 527 sq.m., the FNG development provides ample space for families to create their dream homes.

With General Trias City’s leap from being an agricultural municipality to an industrial and urbanized city, as well as its proximity to infrastructure projects that heighten access to major roads, Yume at Riverpark is located in the heart of the country’s latest property investment destination.

Additionally, the impending completion of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) Project reduces travel time from the Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX) to the South Luzon Expressway from two hours to half an hour. This improved connectivity makes property investments in Yume at Riverpark, more attractive, valuable, and practical.

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Federal Land’s decades-long journey exemplifies a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. As the company and FNG continue to expand their footprint outside Metro Manila, their powerhouse collaboration is poised to redefine residential living and urban development in emerging regions across the Philippines — one landmark property at a time.

For more information on the developments of the Philippines’ premier real estate developer Federal Land and its subsidiary, Horizon Land, visit www.federalland.ph. For more details on FNG, the joint venture redefining the real estate industry in the country, visit www.fng.ph.

