Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) celebrates the second anniversary of its inauguration as the official sales subsidiary and official distributor of Hyundai Motor Company in the Philippines, this month of June. As a brand committed to “Progress for Humanity,” HMPH will be marking this milestone alongside its loyal customers through a special anniversary promotion.

To further enhance the customer experience and express appreciation for their unwavering support, HMPH is providing an after-sales promo for all Hyundai Customers who will bring their vehicles for Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS) at any of the authorized Hyundai Service Centers nationwide. Until June 15, customers can get a free 23-point vehicle checkup and Global Diagnostic System (GDS) Scan. As an added treat, a Hyundai branded sling bag or duffle bag await customers who avail of parts and services amounting to at least P5,000 and P8,000, respectively. Customers simply have to answer a customer experience survey to be sent to them via e-mail. Additionally, vehicles with free PMS, namely the Palisade, IONIQ 5 & IONIQ 6 are automatically eligible for this anniversary exclusive.

“We are immensely grateful to our customers for their trust and support over the years. Our anniversary promotion is our way of giving back to the community that has made our journey so remarkable. As their chosen mobility partner, Hyundai aims to continuously find innovative ways to sustain customer satisfaction and elevate ownership experience,” says Cecil Capacete, HMPH managing director.

The promo period will run from June 1-15, 2024, at all authorized Hyundai Service Centers. To see full promo mechanics, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/build-a-car/promotion/driven-to-serve-you and follow @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.