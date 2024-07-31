SENATOR Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva on Wednesday said he would ask Congress and President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to prioritize a bill that seeks to repeal a law that legalized Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) by taxing these.

“If I’d be given a chance to talk to the President, I would appeal to him to make this a priority,” he told a news briefing.

He said he would ask the Senate president to fast-track the approval of the measure.

Mr. Marcos on July 22 ordered a total ban on POGOs, citing their links to crimes. — John Victor D. Ordoñez