VICE-PRESIDENT (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday said a Philippine police decision to pull out 75 cops assigned to her security targeted some of her most trusted personnel.

The move followed her resignation from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., her comparison of his third address to Congress to a “catastrophic” event and the release of a video linking the President to illegal drugs.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology earlier said the video was a deepfake, and those behind the video could be held liable for violating laws on cyberlibel, slander and malicious mischief.

The relief order issued by national police chief Rommel Francisco D. Marbil covered cops who had gained her trust and confidence as police escorts of her father in 2016, or who were assigned as her own security detail since 2007, Ms. Duterte-Carpio said. “It was obviously a targeted list and a targeted maneuver — nothing else.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza