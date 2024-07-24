THE GOVERNMENT should choke the country’s illegal drug supply apart from arresting and rehabilitating drug users, a congressman said on Wednesday.

“It is indeed difficult to stop drug addicts from buying illegal drugs if it’s freely available in the market,” Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers said in a statement in Filipino. “While apprehending them should be the course of action, it only addresses the demand [side of the problem].”

“If there’s no supply, we no longer need to stop and apprehend them because they won’t be able to buy and use [illegal drugs],” he added.

He said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s “humane” approach to illegal drugs is more effective than his predecessor’s deadly war on drugs. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio