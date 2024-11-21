VICE-PRESIDENT Sara Duterte-Carpio should face head-on a House of Representatives investigation into her alleged misuse of secret funds instead of dodging it, House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Thursday.

“Well, she should show up, take the oath, speak, and explain because of all her officials… she seems to be the only one who knows what happened to those funds,” he told reporters, according to a statement released by his office.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

The House good government and public accountability has been holding hearings into Ms. Carpio’s alleged misuse of P612.5 million worth of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) under the OVP’s budget in 2022 and the Education department in 2023, when she sat as its secretary.

It has already held six hearings on the issue, but lawmakers are becoming frustrated as the House good government panel has been stonewalled by officials attending it.

Several officials part of Ms. Carpio’s “inner circle” at the OVP have failed to show up to the House investigation, resulting in them receiving contempt citations and arrest orders.

“She shouldn’t pass it on to her officials at the OVP and DepEd (Department of Education). I just hope she speaks up,” Mr. Romualdez said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio