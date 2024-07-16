DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) spokesman Michael T. Poa and four other officials have resigned from their posts, ahead of the effectivity of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s resignation as agency chief on July 19.

“It is only appropriate to give the incoming secretary of Education, Secretary [Juan Edgardo M.] Angara, a free hand to choose the people that will form part of his team,” Mr. Poa said in a message to reporters.

The other high-ranking DepEd officials who quit were Undersecretary Nolasco A. Mempin and Assistant Secretaries Sunshine A. Fajarda, Reynold S. Munsayac, and Noel T. Baluyan. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza