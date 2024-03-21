PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and his wife had been advised on Thursday to continue to rest in their residence after experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the presidential palace.

“The President and the First Lady continue to experience flu-like symptoms but with improvements, maintaining stable vital signs,” it said in a statement. “They are advised to continue medications, rest, and hydration for full recovery.”

On Wednesday, the President canceled his appointments after developing the flu-like symptoms following his busy schedule. He has also canceled his participation in a March 22 luncheon organized by journalists from foreign media outfits, which the palace said will be rescheduled.

“The President continues to work in his residence, handling correspondence and directives within medical advice,” the palace said on Thursday.

“He anticipates resuming full public engagements soon, per his physician’s clearance.”

Mr. Marcos visited other countries in recent weeks, including Germany and the Czech Republic from March 11 to 15. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza