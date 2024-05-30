COTABATO CITY — Police arrested on Wednesday a suspect in 13 criminal cases, including the murder of the chief of police of Ampatuan town, Maguindanao del Sur and his escort in August 2022.

Brig. Gen. Prexy D. Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, confirmed to reporters on Thursday the arrest of Kamid Kambal Asam while he was confined at the Aniceto T. Pesante Memorial hospital in Midsayap, Cotabato province.

Mr. Tanggawohn said Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives acted on a tip that the suspect had undergone foot amputation due to complications from diabetes.

He said Mr. Asam was allegedly one of 10 heavily armed men who ambushed the convoy of Lt. Reynaldo L. Samson and seven other police officers traveling to Barangay Kapinpilan in Ampatuan on Aug. 29, 2022. Mr. Samson and his escort, Corporal Salipudin M. Endab, were killed in the ensuing gunbattle. — John Felix M. Unson