DAVAO CITY — A Technical Working Group (TWG) was created for the establishment of community-based tourism sites in Davao City, the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced on Tuesday.

CTOO Officer-in-Charge Jennifer Romero said the TWG will ensure these sites comply with city ordinances. “The TWG will look into the ordinances so that when we open the eco-tourism sites and activities and eco-cultural sites in the city, we will be making sure that we will be starting on the right foot, that the regulations will be in place,” she said during P.E.P. Talks at SM Lanang Premier.

“These are our gems in the city, so when we open this for tourism activities and promotions, we will be making sure that all ordinances or regulations will be in place,” she added.

The initiative was halted due to COVID-19 but is now resuming. “Right now, we are crafting the draft of the community-based tourism. We wanted to catch up and expedite so that the eco-tourism sites and destinations in the city will be accorded with the ordinances,” Ms. Romero said.

They are scheduling benchmarking within the Davao Region for recommendations and approval.

Ms. Romero also announced the launch of Duaw Dabaw, a new festival scheduled every second quarter to complete the city’s annual festival calendar.

Davao City has Araw ng Dabaw in the first quarter, Kadayawan sa Dabaw in the third quarter, Pasko Fiesta in the fourth quarter, and now Duaw Dabaw in the second quarter.

“We planned this out since last year and we are happy to announce that we will be launching the festival for the second quarter. Hoping that this would stabilize and complete the calendar for the entire year,” Ms. Romero said.

Duaw Dabaw runs from June 20 to 30 and includes four components: Dabaw Turismo, promoting tourism sites and specialties; Davao Music and Colors, celebrating PRIDE Month with events like Reyna ng Dabawenya and art exhibits; Davao Lifestyle and Leisure, highlighting shopping, dining, recreation, and events; and Fiesta sa San Pedro, coinciding with the Feast of San Pedro on June 29, featuring street fun, a food fair, heritage walk, and faith and veneration activities. Duaw Dabaw is inspired by the Visit Davao Fun Sale, transformed into the Visit Davao Summer Fest. — Maya M. Padillo