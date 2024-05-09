DAVAO CITY — The 7th Philippine Building and Construction Exposition (PHILBEX) and Travel and Leisure Expo (TLEX), which opened on Thursday at SM Lanang Premier’s SMX Convention Center, is expected to invigorate the construction and tourism industries in Davao City, the head of the Worldbex Services International (WSI) said.

PHILBEX and TLEX are the regional events established by WSI, which brings quality expositions to regional areas of the Philippines.

Joseph Ang, founding chairman of WSI, said that these events will shine a spotlight on the local and international innovations with a clear vision of robust economic activities in the construction and tourism industries of Davao City.

“PHILBEX is a construction and design expo that brings Worldbex experience to key regions of the country while the TLEX brings great travel deals and destinations from local and international,” Mr. Ang said.

PHILBEX 2024, which will run until May 12, 2024, brings in the latest technology and brands in the building and design industry.

A total of 250 brands/exhibitors (PHILBEX and TLEX), local and international, such as China, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, and America are expected to introduce their technologies in building and design during the event seen to attract 80,000 visitors.

The TLEX is participated by the premier hotels and resorts in the Davao Region.

“For years, our partnership with the local government of Davao has allowed us to work closely with businesses and government sectors to showcase Davao City as an economic hub in urban development and tourism,” Mr. Ang said.

Meanwhile, Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Secretary Leo Tereso Magno said that the return of PHILBEX and TLEX shows that the whole of Davao City and Mindanao is continuing in its growth.

Mr. Magno said the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (OPAMINE) and the Office of the President (OP) will continuously support such projects in Mindanao. — Maya M. Padillo