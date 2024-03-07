A PHILIPPINE senator on Thursday filed a resolution seeking a review of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) citing the law’s failure to boost rice production and support farmers.

Under Senate Resolution No. 956, filed by Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, the government is urged to consult with farmers and other stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive review of the RTL and procurement practices of the National Food Authority (NFA).

“These investigations will also aid in enhancing the implementation of the RTL in the period remaining till its expiration in 2025,” she said in the resolution.

The law, which was enacted in 2019, deregulated rice imports, allowing private parties to import a tariff of 25% on grain brought in from Southeast Asia.

It also established the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), which is intended to modernize the rice industry and is funded by import tariffs generated from the RTL.

RCEF supports the supply of machinery, seeds, and fertilizer among others to farmers.

In 2022, the Department of Agriculture said it would conduct a full review of the law this year of how RCEF, which is given P10 billion in yearly funding, was used.

Senator Cynthia A. Villar told reporters on Wednesday that she seeks to extend the RCEF, which is set to expire in June, by six years and to raise its yearly funding to P20 billion. She said she would seek the Senate’s approval of the extension by June.

“Be it further resolved, that this process be consultative and include engaging with rice stakeholders… to ensure the RTL fulfills its objectives of enhancing the competitiveness of the rice sector and ensuring food security for the nation,” Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez