THE METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision barring local government units (LGUs) from issuing citation tickets is “not final and executory.”

In a press conference yesterday, acting MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes said LGUs can still issue traffic violation tickets and apprehend erring drivers.

On Tuesday, the SC ruled on the jurisdiction of MMDA in administering traffic rules in Metro Manila.

“What is important is the recognition that the MMDA, through the Metro Manila Council, has the power to pass resolutions regarding traffic. In effect, the SC overturned an earlier decision that says MMDA has no legislative powers,” Mr. Artes said in mixed English and Filipino.

MMDA officials still need to meet and discuss the implications of the decision of the High Court, especially on the traffic conditions in Metro Manila.

Mr. Artes admitted the lack of manpower to manage traffic calls for the help of local traffic enforcers, especially on inner roads.

If local traffic enforcers need to be deputized, qualifications for the position must be established and the MMDA will assign authority to them as enforcers, said Mr. Artes.

The SC decision also ordered that the single-ticketing system (STS) by the MMDA be followed. As such LGU traffic enforcers were ordered to stop issuing citation tickets and confiscating driver’s licenses.

There are 15 LGUs currently implementing the STS. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana