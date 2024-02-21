PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said his government is working with Singapore-based Grab Holdings Ltd. as it seeks to legalize motorcycle taxis and relax regulations on ride-hailing services.

He issued the statement after a meeting with officials of Grab, which the presidential palace said was seeking his support to increase its Philippine ridership to 500,000 from 300,000 daily.

“We are working with Grab to legalize motorcycle taxis and relax regulations on transportation network vehicle services,” Mr. Marcos said in a Facebook post. “More transport options will benefit commuters, drivers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Grab has generated more than 100,000 jobs locally, Mr. Marcos said during his meeting with company officials, the palace said in a statement.

Grab, led by co-founder and chief executive officer Anthony Tan told the President its rides have risen to 300,000 daily from 8,000 a day after it acquired Move It, another ride-hailing brand, in 2022.

The company has been calling for the removal of the cap on ride-hailing units and the legalization of motorcycle taxis.

The palace noted that with the President’s support, the company can achieve its target of 500,000 rides daily in six months.

Last year, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board opened 10,200 slots in Metro Manila for ride-hailing services. More than 300 slots were also opened in Central Luzon.

The Department of Transportation earlier said the removal of the supply cap needs further evaluation.

GrabCar operates in 25 cities, while GrabFood provides services to more than 100 cities nationwide, according to the palace. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza