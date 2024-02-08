THE ILOCOS Norte provincial government and all but one of the 22 local government units (LGUs) of the province have achieved the 2023 Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) standards set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DILG regional office released its list of the 2023 GFH passers, including Adams, Bacarra, Badoc, Bangui, Banna, City of Batac, Burgos, Carasi, Currimao, Dingras, Dumalneg, Laoag City, Marcos, Nueva Era, Paoay, Pasuquin, Piddig, Pinili, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Solsona, and Vintar.

The GFH award is granted to LGUs demonstrating adherence to accounting and auditing standards, as well as compliance with Commission on Audit regulations. Compliance includes the DILG’s Full Disclosure Policy, mandating the posting of all financial documents (DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2014-39).

Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc expressed dedication to good governance, transparency, and inclusive development, highlighting the province’s commitment to implementing programs for the Ilokano community.

Last year, the Provincial Government and the same 22 towns received the 2022 GFH award. Additionally, the provincial government received the DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance in 2023. — Artemio A. Dumlao