By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

SENATOR Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara on Thursday said he expects a lawsuit before the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the legality of Congress voting separately on amending the 1987 Constitution if the Senate decides to pursue this method amid calls for a people’s initiative.

“If we (senators) continue the manner of separate voting, if we make it like a law in voting three-fourths separately in amending the Constitution, I see it being challenged before the Supreme Court. I am almost sure [of it],” he said at a press conference on Thursday in mixed English and Filipino.

Senators have rejected a call for Congress to vote jointly on Charter change or “Cha-cha” aimed at amending economic provisions, saying it would “dilute” the Upper Chamber’s vote.

The Constitution provides that changes may be proposed through a three-fourths vote of congressional members. There is a debate whether the Senate and House of Representatives should vote separately or as one Chamber.

The Senate is in the middle of deliberating on the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH 6), which is seeking to ease foreign ownership restrictions in education, public utilities and advertising.

Mr. Angara said changing the provisions would not be useful for boosting investment if the country does not fix its problems with corruption and red tape first.

He added that foreign investors look for predictability when conducting business in the country and tend to avoid officials seeking commissions for personal gain.

Earlier, he said the Senate would aim to finish proposing changes to the Constitution by October, the same month the Commission on Elections set the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections.

Albay Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente S. Salceda had said that the Senate proposal would only unlock 3.1% in economic output, which he said was not enough.

Senator Robinhood “Robin” Padilla on Monday filed a resolution calling on both chambers of Congress to vote separate on “Cha-cha.”

Mr. Padilla said the framers of the 1987 Constitution had intended for the Senate and the House to vote separately on Charter change, consistent with Congress’ bicameral structure.

The current Charter may be amended either through a constitutional convention composed of delegates, by Congress sitting as a constituent assembly or through a people’s initiative.

For an amendment through a people’s initiative, the signatures must account for at least 12% of voters nationwide and 3% of voters in each legislative district.

The country’s High Court rejected a similar initiative campaign in 1997 in the absence of an enabling law.