NLEX CORP. said on Wednesday that it has completed the widening of the North Luzon Expressway’s Meycauayan Northbound Exit Ramp and opened a new exit for class 1 vehicles leading to F. Raymundo Street in Meycauayan City, Bulacan.

In a statement, NLEX said the widening project has paved the way for a new dedicated lane for Malhacan-bound vehicles. The leftmost and middle lanes will be assigned for vehicles going to Iba/Camalig.

Meanwhile, NLEX said that the new F. Raymundo Exit is expected to cater to class 2 and 3 vehicles once the city government of Meycauayan completes the widening and upgrading works at the corner of F. Raymundo and Antonio Streets.

“We are very happy to announce the opening of these two projects that will help decongest the Meycauayan Northbound,” NLEX Corp. President and General Manager J. Luigi Bautista said.

The tollway company, a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., said that the new exit will reduce volume at the Meycauayan interchange as it will serve as an alternate route for those bound for Iba/Camalig, Metrogate, Lias, Lambakin, and Pantoc.

Under a traffic management cooperation agreement, NLEX and the City of Meycauayan will team up in manning the area with traffic personnel and marshals. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera