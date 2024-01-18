PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s advisors from the private sector have recommended that the country boost incentives and ease entry requirements for foreign tourists, Malacañang said.

In a meeting with Mr. Marcos at the presidential palace on Thursday, the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) pushed for the easing of visa processes for tourists like what is being done by the Philippines’ Southeast Asian neighbors, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

It recommended that the government temporarily offer a 30-day visa-free entry for tourists while e-visa process streamlining is ongoing.

The council also asked the administration to explore the idea of tapping a third-party service provider to handle the e-Visa system.

In addition, the PSAC suggested better incentives such as a VAT refund scheme for tourists.

During the meeting, the PSAC also cited the need to boost the public-private partnership (PPP) efforts of regional airports to address air travel connectivity and capacity issues.

It said the Philippines should promote its native cuisines as well as host major sporting events to attract more tourists, citing the efforts of India, China, Singapore and Thailand. – Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza