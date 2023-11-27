THE DEPARTMENT of Labor and Employment (DoLE) is set to conduct 21 job fairs nationwide starting Dec. 1 with more than 28,100 job vacancies offered by 340 employers in celebration of its 90th anniversary.

In a statement, DoLE said the jobs with the most vacancies are customer service representatives, production workers and operators, cashiers, baggers, laborers, carpenters, painters, casino dealers, and service crew.

In Luzon, the department will host job fairs in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila), Baguio City, Pangasinan, Tuguegarao City, Balanga City, Cabanatuan City, Lipa City, and Legazpi City. In Visayas and Mindanao, job fairs are scheduled in the cities of Iloilo, Tagbilaran, Cebu, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, and Davao.

The labor department encouraged job seekers to prepare their application requirements, such as resume or curriculum vitae, certificate of employment for those formerly employed, diploma, transcript of records, and training certificates, among others. — Jomel R. Paguian