A PHILIPPINE senator has called for the approval of a bill that would give senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) the option to vote earlier in the next national elections.

“It is encouraging to hear from our Commission on Elections Chairman about the positive reception of our senior citizens and PWDs to the early voting scheme,” Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said, citing Senate Bill 777 filed last year which would allow the elderly and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to vote no less than two days and no more than 15 days before the date of elections.

The measure, which is still pending at the committee level, would authorize Comelec to designate voting precincts as accessible voting areas exclusively for senior citizens and PWDs. These voting centers will have support facilities for various disabilities and also benefit at least 11.6 million registered voters aged 60 and above.

In Monday’s village and youth council polls, the Comelec allowed polling centers in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila and Naga City in Bicol to give the elderly, PWDs and the heavily pregnant the exclusive chance to cast their ballots from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. — earlier than the general opening of poll precincts. — John Victor D. Ordoñez